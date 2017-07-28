Hamburg stabbing: Knife-wielding man kills in supermarket | Daily Mail Online

Over at a Hamburg, Germany supermarket a machete wielding man was yelling "Allahu Akbar" while he sliced and diced one person to death and wounded 4 others.
Police have 'no valid information on the motive of the attacker'
Over at a Hamburg, Germany supermarket a machete wielding man was yelling "Allahu Akbar" while he sliced and diced one person to death and wounded 4 others.
Police have 'no valid information on the motive of the attacker'
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.