Newsvine

imj.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 1 Comments: 3775 Since: Aug 2014

Trump administration has fired more than 500 VA employees since January

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by imj. View Original Article: Washington Examiner
Seeded on Fri Jul 7, 2017 4:06 PM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    The VA has removed 526 employees since Jan. 20, according to the accountability report released on Friday. Agency officials have demoted another 27 employees and temporarily suspended an additional 194 employees for longer than two weeks. The list does not include the employees' names but shows their positions.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor